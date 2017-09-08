Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, professional services and coffee. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Clyde & Co

Global law firm Clyde & Co has appointed commercial and regulatory disputes lawyer Tim Crockford as partner in its professional and financial disputes group, with a particular focus on accountants’ liability defence work. Tim joins from Gowling WLG where he worked on a wide range of contractual and tortious disputes, many of which have an international element. He has particular experience acting for clients in the accounting, financial and professional services sectors including for the ‘Big Four’. In addition to High Court litigation, Tim regularly assists and advises clients in relation to regulatory investigations, including by the SFO, FRC and Pensions Regulator. He has experience in all forms of dispute resolution including international arbitration disputes in the LCIA and ICC, as well as mediations. Tim also has experience working on US and Nordic cases where there are English legal issues.

Ashurst

David Staiano has joined Ashurst as global director of business development and marketing, based in London. David has over 20 years’ experience in the professional services sector, focusing on global business strategy, business development and operations. He has previously worked as director of marketing and business development at Simmons & Simmons, where he sat on the board. David's earlier roles include global head of business development at Mayer Brown and head of client programmes at Deloitte. David has an impressive track record of developing and executing international business development and marketing strategies, functions and processes. His proven experience of winning business, driving revenue and providing overall leadership and strategy for BD functions will play a critical role in the future success of the firm. This is a senior appointment for the firm and David will report to global managing partner, Paul Jenkins.

Union Hand-Roasted Coffee

Union Hand-Roasted Coffee, one of the UK’s largest speciality coffee roasters and suppliers, is announcing the appointment of Violeta Stevens to the role of managing director. With a proven track record overseeing coffee supply chains, Violeta will be tasked with driving Union’s growth and continuing to evolve its sustainable supply chain. First joining the company as director of supply chain in May 2016, Violeta’s responsibilities to date have included managing and developing Union’s sustainable supply chain, direct procurement and strategic market analysis. Union Coffee are based in East London stocked in a number of venues in the City, including Duck & Waffle, the Breakfast Club, Wholefoods, Waitrose.

