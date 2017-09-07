Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Barnes & Noble dropped more than 15 per cent at the US market open as the bookseller revealed its first quarter results missed expectations.

The figures

Barnes & Noble's total sales for the quarter ending 29 July fell 6.6 per cent to $853m (£651m) compared with the previous year. FactSet's consensus forecast was for sales of $873m.

Comparable store sales fell 4.9 per cent as declines in non-book categories outpaced improved book trends during the quarter.

The bookseller made a net loss of $10.8m, or 15 cents per share, on a loss of $14.4m, or 20 cents per share, the previous year, which was lower than the 12 cents per share FactSet predicted.

At the time of writing, shares in the firm were down 10.19 per cent at $7.05.

Why it's interesting

Nyse-listed Barnes & Noble maintained its full-year same-store sales forecast of a low-single digit reduction.

Demos Parneros, who took the role as chief executive of the book store chain after Ronald Boire was booted out last year, said first quarter earnings improved from the prior year as the company mitigated the decline in sales through expense reductions.

Paneros said:

We expect to improve our performance in the back-half of the year, which coupled with our focus on expense reduction, will enable us to achieve Ebitda of $180m.

