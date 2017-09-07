Courtney Goldsmith

North Sea oil producer EnQuest slid to a loss in the first half of the year as production levels fell and weak oil prices dragged.

The figures

For the six months to the end of June, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of $21.3m (£16.3m) from a profit of $74.9m the previous year.

EnQuest booked an impairment charge of nearly $80m on its assets as oil prices remained stubbornly low in the first half of the year.

Production declined 13 per cent to 37,015 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first half compared with 42,520 boepd in the same period last year, reflecting natural declines in existing producing fields.

Investors were not deterred, however. Shares in the firm rose 11 per cent to 27.75p.

Why it's interesting

Earlier this month, EnQuest got most of the bad news out of the way when it reported delays at its Kraken field, leading to lower than expected full-year production.

It said overall average daily production for the full year would be the same as the first half, plus or minus 10 per cent, which was below previous guidance of 45,000 boepd to 51,000 boepd.

Although net debt increased to $1.92bn as of 30 June, chief financial officer Jonathan Swinney said that is expected to reduce as Kraken ramps up production.

What EnQuest said

Chief executive Amjad Bseisu said the first cargo load of oil would be lifted from the Kraken production storage unit in the next few days.

​ Kraken remains on course to achieve plateau production of approximately 50,000 boepd gross in H1 2018, driving a material increase in EnQuest's production in 2018 and beyond. EnQuest expects to deliver the targeted reductions in capital expenditure post Kraken start up and to complete the Magnus/SVT acquisition before the year end. Deleveraging the balance sheet remains a key post Kraken start up objective.

