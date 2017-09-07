Joe Hall

Premier League clubs have voted to shut future summer transfer windows before the season starts.

Although not all clubs agreed to the reforms a majority of at least 14 backed the changes.

Starting from next year, Premier League clubs will have to have finished their summer recruitment by 5pm on the Thursday before the season's opening weekend.

Clubs in the Football League and elsewhere in Europe will not be affected by the decision and will be able to buy and sell until the end of August.

Supporters of the shortened window have cited managers' complaints that the deadline arrive weeks after the season has begun disrupts squad planning and cohesion.

Yet some players may still be unsettled under the new rules as Premier League clubs will still be able to sell to other leagues before their later deadline.

The president of European football governing body Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, has said he is aware of "serious discussions" in other leagues to contract the window and gave his personal backing to such plans.