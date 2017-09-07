Catherine Neilan

Leave-backing Tory MPs are urging the government not to remain in the single market, even during a transitional period, claiming it would keep the UK in the EU "by stealth".

A letter, reportedly signed by dozens of MPs, has been sent to ministers voicing concerns over the so-called Norway option in the period immediately after Brexit.

The letter says:

"Continued membership of the single market, even as part of a transitional arrangement, would quite simply mean EU membership by another name - and we cannot allow our country to be kept in the EU by stealth. "The government must respect the will of the British people, and that means leaving the single market at the same time as we leave the EU.

It would be "an historic mistake", the letter argues, and one which would ultimately make it even more difficult to leave the bloc. What's more, it would prolong the period in which the UK must pay into the wider EU budget.

​"Contrary to claims that it is a 'sensible' stepping stone to independence, it is in fact a conveyer belt to ever more European integration."

It calls for "a clearly defined timetable" for the UK's exit from the single market and customs union.

"Any [transitional] deal should also reserve the right for the UK government to unilaterally withdraw from the deal via domestic legislation: we need to be sure that our own government is in charge of the deal, not the EU, and that the deal won't become permanent," the letter adds.

Unlike the government, Labour has said it would keep the UK in the single market and customs union for a transitional period, which would be "as short as possible but as long as necessary".

But speaking in the Commons this morning, Brexit secretary David Davis ruled out the Norway option, saying it would be "the worst of all outcomes".