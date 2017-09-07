Josh Jacobs

Growth in the UK economy is set to ease in the UK over the next few months, as momentum in rival economies pushes ahead, a closely-watched indicator said today.

Figures by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggested growth across the Eurozone economies and the United States, Japan and Canada, will continue to stabilise as a slowdown continues in the UK.

Meanwhile, there will to be an upward growth trajectory in the emerging economies of India and Brazil and in China’s industrial sector, the OECD’s composite of leading indicators showed. The indicators are designed to give a sign of changes in business cycle performance.

The August findings for the UK showed a 0.1 per cent decrease in growth on last month. The UK economy grew 0.3 per cent in the three months up to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The estimate of continued upward performance among emerging economies marks a divergence between those countries and the Eurozone area, and also represents an upbeat estimate after a slowdown in the pace of China’s growth, a recession in Brazil, from which the country is now recovering, and lowered interest rates after economic slowdown in India.

The indicators came before a key meeting of the European Central Bank today, in which the governor was expected to discuss tapering the bank’s quantitative easing programme after improved economic performance, although the final decision is not expected until the bank’s October meeting.

Read more: European Central Bank holds monetary policy as investors await Draghi