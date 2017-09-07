Workers at a huge nuclear site are being balloted for strike action

Emma Haslett

Workers at one of the UK's largest nuclear decomissioning sites are to be balloted for strike action in a dispute over payrises. a union said today.

The Unite union said it was balloting 2,000 craft and staff members at Sellafield in Cumbria over a pay offer it described as "completely unacceptable". The ballot runs from 13 September until 2 October.

The company has offered workers a 1.5 per cent payrise, backdated to 1 April. But Unite regional officer Graham Williams said against consumer price inflation of 2.6 per cent, members "can't realistically accept" the "paltry" offer.

“The imposed offer comes on the back of a 0.25 per cent increase last year. We calculate that if our members accepted this offer, taking into account last year’s minimal rise, our members would be £1,700 worse off in real terms, which is completely unacceptable, as inflation takes off.

“Our members are highly skilled and trained professionals who are working in an extremely hazardous, arduous and security-vetted environment. They are carrying out important work in the national interest and it is imperative that the wage rates are maintained at a commensurate level to reflect their contribution to Sellafield’s continued success."

A spokesperson for Sellafield said:

“We believe that a no-strings attached 1.5% pay increase is fair and reasonable. We made that offer based on company affordability and have been consistent throughout discussions with Unite, Prospect and GMB, who represent different sections of our workforce. Prospect, which has collective bargaining rights for more than half of our workforce, has accepted the offer.

“Our focus, as always, will be to ensure the site remains safe and secure at all times, including during any action which may take place.”