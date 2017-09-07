Joe Hall

Arsene Wenger expects star forward Alexis Sanchez to be as committed as ever for Arsenal, despite missing out on a deadline day transfer to Manchester City.

Sanchez's expected reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola collapsed in the final hours of the window as Arsenal failed to secure the signing of Monaco winger Tomas Lemar as a replacement.

The Chilean, who is expected to leave North London when his contract expires at the end of the season, has cut a frustrated figure when playing for the Gunners in recent months and this week wrote that he was "tired of being criticised" on social media following his return from back-to-back defeats with Chile.

Yet ahead of Bournemouth's visit to Emirates Stadium this Saturday, Wenger says there will be no issues with Sanchez's focus.

Read more: Don't blame Sanchez and Coutinho – when players want to leave it's down to bad management

"I have no doubt about Alexis' mind or mentality," said the Frenchman.

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not against Liverpool. It was his first game, and he was suffered a negative experience with Chile.

"But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."

Arsenal were the subject of severe criticism from pundits and former players after they were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in their last game.

Yet Wenger says he will not budge from his philosophy of how football should be played and rejected the suggestion Arsenal needed to learn how to "win ugly" in order to prosper.

"That's where I think in England you have to come to the wrong conclusions," he said.

"If England has not won in 50 years at international level it's maybe time at some stage to come to the right conclusion.

"To convince people that to win you have to play ugly, is for me a wrong debate. Take the biggest teams in the world, they play football.

"Brazil have won how many World Cups? They play football. Germany, they play football. Real Madrid, Barcelona, they play football.

"Yes, we didn't play well enough. But to come to come to the conclusion that you have to kick the ball in the stands to win games is the wrong conclusion."