Indian e-retailer Koovs' shares hit after it posts another pre-tax loss

Helen Cahill

Indian e-retailer Koovs posted another pre-tax loss today, saying that it was aiming to be profitable in 2020.

The figures

For the year ended 31 March, Koovs was hit with a pre-tax loss of £19.3m; in the prior year, the business made a loss of £16.7m.

Revenue jumped 49 per cent from £5.2m to £8.7m.

At time of writing, Koovs' share price was down 9.77 per cent to 36.1p.

Why it's interesting

Last year, Koovs navigated demonetisation in India, and had to arrange for customers to pay on credit cards rather than give cash when their items were delivered.

The Aim-listed retailer, which has design and buying operations in London, said it has now signed its first international distribution deal. It launched its private-label brand in the Middle East on SOUQ.com.

What Koovs said

Mary Turner, Koovs' chief executive, said: "We are pleased to have delivered strong sales growth, significantly outperforming India's e-commerce market by over five times during the challenging period of demonetisation, which affected the whole economy in India.

"Our highly distinctive and targeted brand marketing has further established Koovs' fashion authority among our core market of India's 18 to 34-year-olds."