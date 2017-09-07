Emma Haslett

It has all the familiar curves, but there's one crucial difference: yes, Jaguar has unveiled an electric version of its iconic E-Type.

The E-Type, once dubbed "the most beautiful car in the world" by Enzo Ferrari, has been given a "future-proofed" update, by replacing its original XK engine with a battery pack and an electric motor, leaving the bodywork - and luxury interior - intact.

Here it is in action:

The concept was launched as the marque's parent company, Jaguar Land Rover, vowed to go electric-only from 2020. The announcement came ahead of the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace, the company's first all-electric SUV.

The company also unveiled the Future-Type, a new concept car which it described as "a vision for the car of 2040 and beyond". The vehicle, which is fully autonomous (natch), includes its Sayer "intelligent" steering wheel. The steering wheel "doesn't just stay in your car - it lives in your home and becomes your trusted companion", with a Siri-style personal assistant which can "caarry out hundreds of tasks" including ordering shopping and and knowing if you are running out of milk.

"It will be your go-to device," said the company today.

"It is not just the ‘key’ to your car, it’s your membership card for our on-demand service club. A club which offers either sole ownership or the option of sharing the car with others in your community."

