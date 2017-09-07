William Turvill

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has led a $6m (£4.6m) investment round in online student news startup The Tab.

Founded as a tabloid newspaper alternative for the students of Cambridge University newspaper in 2009, The Tab has now spread to 80 institutions across the UK and US.

Now with offices in London and New York, Tab Media now runs two media brands, The Tab and babe, which is aimed at an audience of young women.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “The Tab and babe have the youngest editorial staff we’ve ever seen, and they have built an incredible connection with the new generation of young people in the US and UK.

“News Corp champions original journalism and this is an exciting investment for us, with opportunities to support grassroots talent on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Tab Media founder and chief executive Jack Rivlin said it was “awesome” to have backing from News Corp.

Other investors in the $6m round of funding were Balderton Capital, Knight Ventures and Downing Ventures.

News Corp has taken a minority stake in the company and Times deputy editor Emma Tucker will now sit on its board of directors.

Read more: Buyers prepare to pick up the Metro newspaper as DMGT readies to sell