London has been toppled from its spot as pricey drinks capital of the UK, as the average price of a pint in Surrey hits £4.40

That makes a beer in the home county 20p more than the average London brew, according to this year's Good Pub Guide.

But London is still well above the national average of £3.60. Surrey and London also sit far in front in the top five most expensive places in the UK to buy a pint, with the next most expensive being Sussex where a pint will set you back around £3.82.

Location Price of a pint Surrey £4.40 London £4.20 Sussex £3.82 Hertfordshire £3.81 Scottish Islands £3.80

Skint beer fans should head to Herefordshire if they want a cheaper drink, where £3.31.

Alternatively, head straight to the source. Beer served in pubs who brew their own brands was typically £3.09 a pint, which may explain why London has slipped in the rankings - with the umber of new breweries in the capital jumping 24 per cent last year, more Londoners are organising a piss-up in a brewery to take advantage of cheaper direct prices.

