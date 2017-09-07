London has been toppled from its spot as pricey drinks capital of the UK, as the average price of a pint in Surrey hits £4.40
That makes a beer in the home county 20p more than the average London brew, according to this year's Good Pub Guide.
But London is still well above the national average of £3.60. Surrey and London also sit far in front in the top five most expensive places in the UK to buy a pint, with the next most expensive being Sussex where a pint will set you back around £3.82.
|Location
|Price of a pint
|Surrey
|£4.40
|London
|£4.20
|Sussex
|£3.82
|Hertfordshire
|£3.81
|Scottish Islands
|£3.80
Skint beer fans should head to Herefordshire if they want a cheaper drink, where £3.31.
Alternatively, head straight to the source. Beer served in pubs who brew their own brands was typically £3.09 a pint, which may explain why London has slipped in the rankings - with the umber of new breweries in the capital jumping 24 per cent last year, more Londoners are organising a piss-up in a brewery to take advantage of cheaper direct prices.
