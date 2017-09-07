Alys Key

Consumer goods giant Unilever has acquired hippy tea brand Pukka, adding to a portfolio which already includes PG Tips.

The Bristol-based company has been bought for an undisclosed sum, The Guardian reported this morning.

Founders Sebastian Pole and Tim Westwell are set to benefit from the deal, having founded the company in 2001 with a few friends and family as investors.

Pukka is the world's fastest-growing herbal tea brand, with sales of £50m. Its distinctive packaging and blended flavours like mint green and cacao chai earned it a cult following and a place on the supermarket shelves.

But the company is not yet profitable, having made a pre-tax loss of 24,000 last year.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.