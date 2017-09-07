Bovis Homes: Profits have fallen but shares have jumped

Emma Haslett

Shares in troubled housebuilder Bovis flew this morning after it reported weak half-year results - but investors decided it was back on track.

The figures

Pre-tax profit fell 31 per cent to £42.7m in the six months to the end of June, despite revenues falling four per cent to £427.8m.

Total completions fell six per cent to 1,512, while average selling price rose nine per cent to £277,400.

The company said 96 per cent of its 2017 sales had already been secured, while customer satisfaction had trended at 74 per cent since the beginning of February.

It added it plans to increase completions to 4,000 units per year, with hopes to increase its gross margin to 23.5 per cent by 2020, from 18.3 per cent now.

Bovis held its dividend at 15p, flat on last year. Shares bounced 7.7 per cent to 1,135p in mid-morning trading.

Why it's interesting

It's been a difficult year for Bovis Homes, which kicked off 2017 by admitting it was kicking many of its completions into next year, then lost its chief executive and became the subject of a half-hearted bidding war in the process after warning on profits.

Then there are the ongoing problems with customer service, which reared their ugly head last year when it emerged the housebuilder was paying people to move into unfinished homes.

But things are looking up. Although profits fell, the drop was as expected - and new chief executive Greg Fitzgerald, the former boss of Galliford Try, has restored faith in the company.

"He should be more than able to get Bovis back on track," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

"The issues it has been facing are far from insurmountable. While Bovis had made itself vulnerable to a takeover after warning on profits, the problems it has (had) are eminently fixable from within. Failure to meet construction targets, poor relations with contractors – these are not fundamental issues with the business or its model. It can afford £10m to fix build quality problems."

What Bovis said

Fitzgerald said:

The first half of 2017 has been a period of stabilisation and strategic reorganisation for Bovis Homes Group. Since joining the business in April 2017 I have visited all our offices and the vast majority of our developments, and have been hugely impressed by the desire of our dedicated staff to address and rectify the challenges faced by the business. As a result I am confident that our new strategy will set the group on the path to sustainable, profitable growth.

