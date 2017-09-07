Alys Key

Shares in Jet2 owner Dart Group were trading up 5.2 per cent this morning after the company released a positive trading update.

Ahead of the travel firm's AGM later today, a statement from executive chairman Philip Meeson said that bookings growth had matched an expansion of capacity.

The group, which owns the UK's fourth biggest airline Jet2 and also runs package holidays, said it had increased seat capacity by 41 per cent and seen an uptick of ticket sales in line with this.

Half of the 1.3m passengers booked to fly with the airline this summer had also booked a Jet2holidays package trip, Meeson said.

"Demand for our higher margin package holiday products remains strong and holiday customer numbers as a proportion of total departing customers have increased slightly."

Having opened new bases at London's Stanstead airport and Birmingham Airport, Jet2 is already gaining popularity in these locations, according to Meeson.

He added that the the board expected to meet market projections of underlying earnings, despite lower ticket yields this summer than in 2016.

It comes as the latest series of passenger load statistics from airlines including Wizz Air and Ryanair confirm that this summer has been one of the busiest on record​.

