Caitlin Morrison

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has proposed another change in the discount rate for insurers.

The Ogden or discount rate is used when deciding the appropriate amount of money to award as a lump sum payment. The discount rate is applied to ensure that the lump sum takes account of the expected return if the payour were to be invested.

Insurance companies' share prices nosedived earlier this year after the government cut the Ogden rate to minus 0.75 per cent from 2.5 per cent. The insurance sector slammed the decision, and trade body the Association of British Insurers blamed the rate cut for soaring motor insurance premiums.

Today, the Lord Chancellor, David Lidington, unveiled proposed reforms that will "make sure personal injury victims get the right compensation - and could also see significant savings for motorists through lower car insurance premiums and the NHS".

Under the proposals, the rate would move back to between zero and one per cent. Shares in Direct Line jumped by more than four per cent after the MOJ's announcement - the insurer's profits took a £217m hit from the rate cut earlier this year.

The plans follow a consultation launched in March, and draft legislation sets out a new method for setting the discount rate which would reference "low risk" rather than "very low risk" investments as at present.

This would better reflect evidence of "the actual investment habits of claimants", the MOJ said.

The government also said the proposals would ensure the rate is reviewed more regularly in future, at least every three years, and would extend the expertise available to the Lord Chancellor in carrying out the reviews by creating a role for an independent expert panel in the process.

"We want to introduce a new framework based on how claimants actually invest, as well as making sure the rate is reviewed fairly and regularly," Lidington said.

"In developing our proposals, we have listened carefully to the views of others, and we will continue to engage as we move forward."