Lords warn MPs not to allow Repeal Bill through unamended

Catherine Neilan

A group of Lords has claimed Theresa May and David Davis have cherry picked parts of a Repeal Bill report to make it appear as though it backed their approach.

The report, which was published in March, has been "selectively quoted" by the Prime Minister and Brexit secretary as proof that the House of Lords' Constitution Committee endorsed the EU Withdrawal Bill, which receives its all-important second reading today.

"While the previous report stated that the government would need “relatively wide” powers to make necessary changes to adapt EU law, it has been selectively quoted. The report explicitly called for a number of key limitations on those powers," the Committee said today.

It has issued a second interim report to stress the "profound concerns" it has over some of the proposals, making a series of recommendations including that the powers granted to ministers only be used to make the necessary technical changes to adapt EU law to function after Brexit.

"They must not be able to be used to implement policy decisions," the report says.

Any legislation which contains significant policy decisions should be subject to "meaningful scrutiny" by Parliament, the report adds.

It also calls on the government to ensure the bil offers greater legal certainty "so that individuals, organisations and the government know what exactly the law is post-exit, without having to resort to litigation".

"The multiple uncertainties and ambiguities currently contained within the Bill raise fundamental concerns from a rule of law perspective."

Baroness Taylor of Bolton, chairman of the committee, said: “The EU Withdrawal Bill represents an extraordinary transfer of legal powers from parliament to the government, without the additional oversight we recommended. We believe this will create very real difficulties for parliament in fulfilling its constitutional role to scrutinise this Bill.

“We acknowledge that the government needs significant powers in order to deliver legal certainty after Brexit. However, we warned the government that such powers must come with tougher parliamentary scrutiny mechanisms and we are disappointed that we have not only been misquoted by the government, but that our key recommendations have been ignored.

“The Committee will launch a full inquiry on the EU Withdrawal Bill shortly."