Boom-time: Podcast firm Audioboom triples revenue year-on-year

Jasper Jolly

Podcast firm Audioboom trebled revenues year-on-year to reach a second successive quarterly record, with strong forward bookings indicating likely further growth ahead in the firm's push for profitability.

The figures

Revenues in the firm's third quarter rose by 329 per cent compared with the same period last year, reaching £1.49m. They rose by 32 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Forward bookings for the final quarter of 2017 have already reached a record, the company said.

Available advertising impressions, an indication of how many times ads can be served to audiences, increased 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while downloads rose by three per cent.

The number of content channels fell by four per cent during the quarter, to 11,424. Audioboom said the introduction of a subscription fee accounted for the decline.

Why it's interesting

The podcast industry already has a wide-ranging and mature range of products (including Unregulated by City A.M.), but efforts to monetise it on a broad basis have been unsurprisingly slower.

In the last year Audioboom has set itself firmly on that path, quadrupling revenue in the second quarter year-on-year followed by this quarter's trebling.

Such large headline growth figures will likely not be sustainable in the long term, but continued revenues expansion will please investors. Importantly, Audioboom said it came against "a backdrop of reducing channel partner costs".

They will also take heart from signs that big content producers are willing to pay a subscription fee: the Huffington Post and the Spectator both re-signed contracts during the last quarter, among a broad slate of products across the globe.

What Audioboom said

Rob Proctor, Audioboom chief executive, said: "Nearly 90m people listened to a Boom [apparently the firm's name for a podcast] in August and this already incredible number of users continues to grow month on month."

Proctor described "attractive" podcast audiences as a "prime target" for advertisers.

Major marketing budgets are therefore increasingly being allocated to the podcasting and audio mediums.

He added: "This growth is directly impacting our financial performance and our quarter on quarter revenue growth continues. This increasing momentum, together with record advance bookings for the final quarter of the year, means we are increasingly confident for the remainder of the current financial year and beyond."

In short

Audioboom does not report profits or losses, but investors will welcome revenues rising at a heady pace as costs per podcast fall.