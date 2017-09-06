Frank Dalleres

Men’s top seed Rafael Nadal thrashed teenager Andrey Rublev to march into the semi-finals of the US Open and stay on course for a second grand slam title of the year.

Ruthless Nadal beat Russian 19-year-old Rublev, the youngest man to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows since 2001, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Having had to wait three years to add a 15th grand slam, the 31-year-old Spaniard is now just two matches away from making it two in three months.

“This year has been emotional,” said Nadal. “I have been playing very well almost every tournament after so many years with injuries, so I appreciate it a lot when you win matches and fight for important titles, especially later in my career. That is something maybe six or seven years ago I didn’t think about.”

Vandeweghe topples Pliskova

World No1 Karolina Pliskova crashed out 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to American Coco Vandeweghe in the women’s quarter-finals.

Vandeweghe, 25, won the US Open junior title in 2008 but had never been past the last eight of a grand slam in her senior career.

The defeat means that Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is set to replace top seed Pliskova at the top of the world rankings when they are updated after this tournament.

Read more: How much do winners of tennis' richest grand slam get paid?