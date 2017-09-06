Courtney Goldsmith

Thousands of advertising dollars on Facebook came from accounts believed to be operated out of Russia, the social media giant has revealed.

In an update, Facebook said it found around $100,000 (£76,660) in ad spending from June 2015 to May 2017 was connected to inauthentic accounts affiliated with one another and likely operated out of Russia.

The news comes amid allegations that Russia meddled in the US presidential election.

Although the vast majority of ads run by the accounts did not specifically reference the election, they appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum, from race issues to immigration to gun rights, Facebook said.

Through a broad search, Facebook found Russia linked accounts bought approximately $50,000 in potentially politically related ad spending on roughly 2,200 ads.

“We have shared our findings with US authorities investigating these issues, and we will continue to work with them as necessary," Facebook said.

