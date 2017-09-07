Courtney Goldsmith

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed the "transformative" power of free trade in boosting growth in Asia.

Speaking at a conference in Seoul, Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, said: "Trade promotes innovation-sharing and pushes firms to invest in new technologies and more efficient business practices."

Lagarde noted that China's integration into the global trading system accounted for as much as 10 per cent of the average overall productivity increase in advanced economies between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s, by IMF estimates.

"Gains like that illustrate the transformative power of trade," Lagarde said.

"Today, billions of people across the globe enjoy higher incomes and living standards, because we are—collectively—world champions in trade and technological progress."

Lagarde noted that each country has a global responsibility to push for better and smarter trade agreements, including better protecting labour and environmental standards.

"Here international cooperation is a key role," she said.

