Frank Dalleres

Vuelta a Espana leader Chris Froome insists he remains confident of winning the race for the first time this weekend despite seeing his advantage slashed by 42 seconds on stage 17.

The British rider proved unable to stay with Vincenzo Nibali, his closest rival in the general classification, on a brutal final climb, allowing the Italian to reduce Froome’s overall lead to one minute and 16 seconds with four stages remaining.

Austrian Stefan Denifl claimed a first stage win for Irish team Aqua Blue Sport, whose first Grand Tour has been marred by an arson attack which destroyed their bus in Almeria last week.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys gradients over 25 per cent but that is just how it is and it’s the same for all of us,” said Froome of the final climb. “It’s never nice to lose time but I feel good. Three more days and I’m confident we can get the job done.”

The Team Sky leader, 32, is all but certain to become only the third man to win the Vuelta and the Tour de France in the same season if he is still in the leader’s red jersey at the start of Sunday’s processional final stage in Madrid.

