Ask the expert: How do I liven up a presentation?

Rupert Wesson

Q: I am the chief finance officer and I have to present the company’s figures at our quarterly town hall meeting. My predecessor, who has just retired, garnered a reputation as a very dull speaker as direct result of his presentations. Even he admits he was merely going through the motions. I don’t want this to happen to me. I want to do things differently but have no idea where to start.

You should start by questioning your brief. What exactly does presenting the figures mean? In truth, the term presenting is a rather passive one; if all you have to do is present figures then you could save time by sending them to everyone in an email.

The chances are this probably already happens, and so you run the risk of giving a presentation that tells people what they already know.

It is vital that you recognise that your quarterly gatherings are an opportunity to inform and galvanise the company. Don’t waste people’s time telling them things they could read themselves.

Your real job here is to make meaning of the figures. If you provide analysis, illumination and insight, you can help people figure out for themselves how the company is performing and what needs to be done. Ultimately your role is the same as that of any other leader in the company. You should inspire people to think for themselves and improve the business.

Your starting point for doing this should be to rid yourself of the burden of PowerPoint. This may seem like heresy, but in fact it is the first step towards engaging your brain in the process of creating a presentation that will excite your audience.

It is something of an open secret that PowerPoint is a comfort blanket for the corporate world. Like a comfort blanket, it serves as an emotional crutch for the speaker and more often than not it helps the audience to have a pleasant nap. Ditch it.

If PowerPoint is all you have ever known, going without it requires a modicum of bravery on your part.

If you really can’t face preparing a presentation without PowerPoint, use it to write bullet points for yourself – just don’t show these to the audience.

This leaves you with the spoken word as your principal means of communication, and there is no better way of connecting with an audience. You only need a few well chosen words and ideas to inspire your listeners.

Most presentations fail because people neglect to edit themselves.

They share everything they know about a subject, rather than what really matters.

To avoid this, before you start writing your presentation, know exactly what your theme is. Or, put more crudely, be clear on what the point of your presentation is. After all, if you don’t know the point of it, what chance does the audience have?

Having identified your main point, find a few ideas or sub-themes that support it. Three is usually enough.

To create an interesting, relevant and compelling presentation all you have to do is bring your three sub-themes to life with vivid illustrations, real examples, personal experiences, and even statistics.

Make sure that you relate those figures to something people can understand or even visualise. For example, you could highlight the good work that individuals or teams have done (both in the boardroom and on the front line). Don’t be surprised if the stories from the front line are more memorable and inspirational than the ones from the boardroom.

As the chief finance officer, it is the figures you collate that provide the hard truth. These numbers show if the business is growing, slowing, or disappearing into a black hole.

However, it will never be sufficient to present these to a town hall meeting as a series of charts and tables and to hope that people figure out what to do next. You have a great opportunity to do so much more for the business.