Courtney Goldsmith

Ofgem has announced plans to scrap prescriptive rules on how suppliers must communicate with their customers as it works to improve customer experience through a broader strategy.

In an open letter to industry stakeholders, the energy sector watchdog said it will reform rules for suppliers over what, when and how to communicate with customers.

The new rules will be flexible and will rely on enforceable "principles" rather than on detailed rules about how suppliers should run their businesses.

Read more: Ofgem threatens electricity distribution networks with £13.9m in fines

“Experience shows us that detailed rules can become outdated or prone to loopholes. In contrast, overarching principles, such as ‘treating customers fairly’, can’t be easily sidestepped, making it easier for us to hold suppliers to account," an Ofgem spokesperson said.

"To be clear, these are enforceable rules which help us take tough action for consumers, including securing over £40m in redress since 2016."

Ofgem believes this approach will give customers more comprehensive protection in a fast-changing market, promote innovation and competition and put responsibility firmly on suppliers to deliver positive consumer outcomes.

In its letter, Ofgem wrote: "The market has evolved and so too must our rulebook."

This will involve removing "unnecessary prescriptive rules" from supply licences and relying more on Ofgem's standards of conduct. However, some areas in which Ofgem believes there is "only one acceptable way of doing things" will still retain prescriptive customer communication rules

“We’re making changes to further strengthen protection for consumers, and make sure that suppliers treat customers fairly and present information clearly and in an accessible way," Ofgem's spokesperson added.

Read more: Ofgem targets savings for proposed £840m grid upgrade for Hinkley Point