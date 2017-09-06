Thomas Cook pilot strike set to take off as High Court gives the go-ahead

Lucy White

Holidaymakers beware: Thomas Cook Airlines pilots today won a legal battle for the right to strike later this week.

Thomas Cook had attempted to take out an injunction to block the industrial action, which is due to begin at 3am on Friday morning.

However a judge rejected the case, and ordered the costs of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa), which had been defending the pilots, to be paid.

“We have taken this course of action extremely reluctantly, but with no sensible pay offer on the table, we have no other option,” said Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton.

“Thomas Cook pilots have faced year-on-year, real-terms pay cuts, and cuts to terms and conditions, and our pilots have said 'enough is enough'.”

The strike will last for 12 hours – “a minimum”, according to Balpa. Thomas Cook has said all flights will operate on 8 September.

The company, which had disputed the wording of the ballot paper which saw an 88 per cent turnout, said:

We’re disappointed with the court’s ruling and we will continue to work with Balpa representatives to come to an agreement on their pay claim. Our priority is to make sure all of our customers can still fly on holiday and back home with us during the strike period.

