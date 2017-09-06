Asda to cut hundreds of jobs in its head office

Helen Cahill

Asda is cutting hundreds of jobs in its Leeds head office as it seeks to bring down its costs.

Around 300 Asda employees will lose their jobs, the supermarket said today, and a further 800 people will be asked to accept changes to their job descriptions.

Last month, Asda put over 3,000 workers into consultation in its underperforming stores, and said this would also lead to job losses.

The supermarket has been battling the rise of discount supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl, and new till technology means it requires fewer shop-floor staff.

A spokesperson for Asda said: "In recent years, the competitive landscape in retail has changed significantly and Asda has been no different. Our stores have adapted the way they operate to meet the changing needs of our customers, and our home offices must also adapt how they operate to support our stores.

"Today we are making some significant changes to the way we operate our home offices. As you'd expect, we have discussed the details of these changes with our colleagues first."