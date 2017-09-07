Stephen Hammond, Kate Hoey

Does the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill give too much power to the government?

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, says YES.

Today, the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill starts its second reading, which will separate EU law and UK law and establish a new domestic regulatory and administrative system. This is the biggest legislative challenge the UK has ever faced, and is both sensible and necessary.

Many of the changes to EU law will be technical, so the use of statutory instruments is appropriate. However, in some cases under this Bill there is a risk that important policy changes are made without parliamentary scrutiny. Constitutionally, the role of parliament is to scrutinise legislation. Yet if this Bill is unamended, unelected officials in Brussels will just be replaced by unaccountable ministers in Whitehall.

I believe we must instigate a Parliamentary Committee to determine whether an issue deserves full parliamentary scrutiny, or is merely a minimal technical change. The complex changes this Bill will lead to could have wide-ranging effects, from regulating financial services to the Irish border, so we need to ensure that parliament can fully hold the government to account.

Kate Hoey, Labour MP for Vauxhall, says NO.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill restores power to the British people, because for the first time in over forty years, the laws determined by the British parliament will be sovereign, and not those determined by EU commissioners. It is a mechanism by which we ensure we deliver on the will of the British people who voted to leave the EU.

Fears that the Bill will damage workers’ rights, the environment, and social and consumer protections are mistaken, because European law still applies to the UK, right up until the point at which we leave in March 2019. Then we can make our own law.

Much has been made of Henry VIII clauses or statutory instruments. Successive governments have used these tools to enact legislation and previously to implement EU law without any scrutiny. They are now rightly being used to leave the EU, to allow the UK to pursue its global democratic future. There is nothing to fear from this Bill.

