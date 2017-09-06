Harry Thomas

Improving your health doesn’t have to involve five sessions a week in the gym. At some point in your life everything you do will come back to health and longevity.

Hit a certain age and you’ll start wanting to live longer, be pain free, move without restriction and have enough energy to face the day. To help you achieve these things, I’ve listed a few techniques that have changed my own life and don’t require too much time.

You may think some of these sound odd or “gimmicky”, or just too much effort, but I challenge you to all give them all a go at some point over the next week. I’m confident that if you can add them to your daily routine, then you’ll feel the benefits.

Investing in quality time for you is something we all need to do more. Ultimately, your health and wellbeing is the most important thing. People often challenge me and say family, friends or jobs come first, but if you’re functioning better, all these things will improve too.

Foot Mobility

Your feet have an influence on the entire body. Most injuries that I have dealt with over the years have been improved by working on foot function. But our feet are so often overlooked – not once has someone come into my gym and said they want to improve their foot strength.

The body is one big kinetic chain, and if the foot doesn’t function properly, the force will shoot up the body, to the knees, then the hips and to the lower back and beyond. A pain in your knee might just be a symptom of a problem with your foot.

Part of the problem is the way we wear shoes for our entire waking lives – imagine if we lived most of our lives with shoes on our hands – how weak they would become? I’m not suggesting that you should start walking around the office in your bare feet, but kick your shoes off when you get home. The more you walk bare foot, the more response you will get from your body. Try standing over the edge of a step and wrapping your toes around the edge for a few seconds, then repeat it 10 times. Or try picking things up off the floor with your toes instead of bending down. You might feel silly, but it will make a difference, I promise.

Meditation

People I know will frown at me when I ask them if they meditate. I was the same. I thought meditation involved sitting with your legs crossed humming. But taking 10 minutes out of your day to just switch off will instantly change the way you feel. There are so many ways to meditate – you just need to find one that works for you. For the last year I’ve been using an app called Headspace every morning. It involves you listening to a guy speak for 10 minutes, getting you to focus on parts of your body or on your breathing, and sometimes asking you to think of nothing at all, which isn’t as easy as it sounds.

It taught me that I never used to take the time to stop and think about my body or my thoughts. I was noticing things that I was completely unaware of before, certain niggles or nagging pains. I also couldn’t believe how much better my hearing became and how much more aware of my surroundings I was. The biggest thing for me was how much stuff was going on in my brain. It constantly went off on tantrums, worrying about things I needed to do. Everything was going 1,000 miles an hour. My anxiety has been pretty bad in the mornings over the last few years and meditating has improved it a huge amount.

There are lots of meditating apps out there or videos on YouTube. Even just sitting back and thinking about your breath for a few minutes counts as meditation.

Walk, Walk, Walk

Bench-pressing twice your body weight or training for a triathlon might not be for you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be fit and mobile. Just start walking more. It’s such a simple exercise, you don’t need a personal trainer or fancy running shoes to master it, you’re probably already pretty great at it. So think about ways you can add to your daily walking time – go the scenic route home when the weather is nice, get off the Underground a stop earlier, walk up the stairs at work instead of getting the lift.

People can burn 150 calories from 30 minutes of walking. Although this doesn’t seem like much, if you calculate the extra calories over the space of a few months, it all adds up.

Walking can also promote mindfulness, allowing you to slow down your day, giving you time to think about things and let your environment wash over you. It also helps with blood flow and circulation.



