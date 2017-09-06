Courtney Goldsmith

Hackers could be poised to sabotage energy firms in the US and Europe as they gain control of operation systems, according to a report by Symantec, a cyber security firm.

A group of hackers know as Dragonfly are targeting the energy sector in Europe and North America with a new wave of cyber attacks.

"The primary aim of this most recent campaign appears to be spying and intelligence gathering, with the potential for carrying out disruptive or sabotage activities," Symantec said.

"Given the nature of Dragonfly's attacks, the group potentially has the ability to sabotage or gain control of energy facility operational systems, should it decide to do so."

Symantec has been tracking this group of hackers for a number of years. After going quiet in 2014, a new campaign appears to have started up in late 2015.

Since then, the energy sector has emerged as a new area of interest for Dragonfly, and Symantec has identified a distinct increase in activity this year.

"Sabotaging of the operations of energy providers would cause great disruption to large numbers of people, as was seen with the compromise of Ukraine’s power system in 2015 and 2016."

That cyber attack was by a different group of hackers, but it affected hundreds of thousands of people, Symantec said.

"The impact of an attack against an atomic energy provider could potentially be a lot worse," the cyber security firm added.

Threat from the inside

Dragonfly uses a variety of tricks to gain access to a victim's network, including malicious emails to employees and traps on other sites their victims regularly visit.

​Symantec said it has strong indications of Dragonfly activity in organisations in the US, Turkey, and Switzerland, with traces of activity in organisations outside of these countries.

Meanwhile, a separate report by IBM today warned that cyber attacks against energy and utility companies was rising in 2017. It found 60 per cent of attacks directed at these firms were designed to input malicious data to attempt to control or disrupt a system.

When compared to other industries, employees at energy and utility companies were revealed to be more likely to fall victim to cybercriminal tactics.

