Joe Hall

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are guilty of "financial doping" and breaching financial fair play (FFP) rules, according to the president of Spain's football league.

Javier Tebas, who has appealed to European governing body Uefa to probe the two Gulf-owned clubs' summer spending, claimed PSG and new signing Neymar have been caught "peeing in the pool" over the world record £200m transfer that prised the Brazilian away from Barcelona.

The La Liga boss urged Uefa to crack the whip against two clubs he accused of flaunting their financial power in defiance of FFP rules designed to prevent clubs from being bankrolled by external sources and spending beyond their means.

"PSG are laughing at FFP, aren't they?" said Tebas.

"What we have done is caught them peeing in the bed, or in the swimming pool. Neymar's on the diving board and now he's peed in the pool. We cannot accept this."

Last week Uefa opened an investigation into Qatar-backed PSG's transfer activity after they followed their Neymar acquisition with a deal to sign Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe for up to £175m.

Tebas' hopes of a similar inquiry into Abu-Dhabi owned City, who spent £220m this summer, were dismissed by Uefa, but the Spaniard refused to back down.

"They [Uefa] have not said they will never have one," he said.

"We still have hope. They [Uefa] have created the financial fair play rules and we think these rules have been infringed.

"We believe Uefa needs to carry out investigations. We believe the EU need to investigate, too. We are not hiding what we want to do.

"This is when the football clubs have a competitive advantage not coming from the club itself. PSG, Manchester City and in the past from Chelsea, they have money that has not been created [by them] and they have been able to get an advantage through this.

“Manchester City with all this oil [money] will take all these players and we need to protect ourselves. These past few years Manchester City have paid out nearly £1bn on players, PSG £950m."

City and PSG were found have infringed FFP rules by Uefa in 2014. Both were fined £16m and temporarily had the size of their Champions League squads reduced.

Further breaches would illicit harsher punishments, but both clubs have bullishly asserted they're complying with the rules.

"We are very confident in our position and in our recruitment," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at Mbappe's unveiling.

"Uefa can do as it wishes, but we have done everything in a transparent way. We welcome Uefa into our offices with great pleasure.

"It's not our problem if other clubs aren't happy."

Al-Khelaifi was singled out by Tebas when he urged European football to look into the business practices of state-backed clubs.

“PSG has a lot more from sponsorship than Manchester United but how can this be possible?" said Tebas.

"This is financial doping. Why? Because there is a value coming from sponsorship outside of the market.

“European football needs to know there is an incredible risk when money comes in from states. It’s never ending. All Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] has to do is open the gas tap. This is not football’s market price, It’s gas market price."