Chris Tremlett

There is far more than just a series at stake for England in the third Test against West Indies, which starts at Lord’s on Thursday.

There is also a need to rebuild confidence in the last Test match before they head to Australia for the Ashes and, for several players, the clash represents their final chance to make their case for a seat on the flight Down Under.

Batsmen Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan and Tom Westley are the men under the closest scrutiny and its tough to say at this stage who from that trio will go to the Ashes.

I’m not sure all three will make the cut, but if any of them get a big score in this match I think they will probably secure their place.

England have chopped and changed openers so many times and I don’t think they will want someone fresh partnering Alastair Cook in the first Ashes Test, so I think Stoneman can book his ticket with a good knock.

It doesn’t have to be a hundred; 70 or 80 will do. Malan batted nicely in the second Test to get 61 in the second innings.

Technique under the microscope

It is not just about scores, though. A century in this match, against what is a pretty average attack compared to Australia’s, is only worth so much.

Selectors will also be assessing how they cope with fast bowling. It will be the hosts’ main weapon during the Ashes, where 90mph balls will be flying around the batsmen’ shoulders.

Stoneman looks to have the technique to cope with fast bowling, from what I have seen in county cricket.

Malan sometimes looks susceptible to the short ball and, like Moeen Ali, I would expect the Australians to target him.

It is difficult to judge Westley, who played a couple of good innings against South Africa earlier in the summer but has not looked as good in the current series.

Hales and Buttler in the frame?

Captain Joe Root and the management will be asking themselves whether Stoneman, Malan and Westley have long-term Test futures or whether they are better of picking someone like Alex Hales, who has shown his capabilities against pace bowling in one-day cricket.

The question is whether he can convert that to Tests but, while he his opportunities have tended to be as an opener, I think he can also bat at No5, the spot currently occupied by Malan.

Jos Buttler is another option. The selectors have some very interesting decisions ahead.

Prediction

It would do every England player’s confidence good to finish the series with a good win and take form into the Ashes.

West Indies will take a lot of belief from their second-Test victory but, while I expect this to be more of a contest than the first match, if England play their best cricket I think they will win comfortably.

