Catherine Neilan

Downing Street was ramping up efforts to gain both business and political support for its approach to Brexit, ahead of a critical second reading of the Repeal Bill today.

City A.M. understands that a number of high-profile companies have agreed to support a letter backing its strategy, though several business leaders refused to put their name to the document - with one executive telling Sky News yesterday “there is no way we could sign this given the current state of chaos surrounding the talks”.

A government source told City A.M. “There are some people in business who are still flat-out opposed to Brexit, so it’s no surprise that some of them would push back on this.”

Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, blasted the letter as "unbelievable".

She told City A.M.: "The way for Number 10 to help businesses with Brexit is to get on with negotiating a good exit deal, not spend time circulating a letter and asking for support."

Shadow City minister Jonathan Reynolds said the letter itself was "bland", claiming businesses were refusing to sign because they "are absolutely fed up with the lack of clarity and certainty from the government".

"There's a real sense government is just not willing to listen to reasonable concerns," he added.

Open Britain supporter and Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said: "UK businesses have been clear that they value our trade links with the European Union, and that leaving the single market and customs union will risk damaging our economy.

“If the government wants a better reception from British business, they should end their hard Brexit rhetoric and focus on maintaining the economic benefits of EU membership as they have promised.”

This latest embarrassment came as government made last ditch efforts to win support for its Repeal Bill ahead of a critical second reading today (Thursday 7 September). The pressure is on May's minority government, with Labour MPs being whipped to vote against the bill.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Brexit secretary David Davis both made personal pleas to MPs not to block the bill, which will go to a vote on Monday, as critics voiced concerns about the threat it posed to the country's constitution.

May said: “The Repeal Bill helps deliver the outcome the British people voted for by ending the role of the EU in UK law, but it’s also the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty.

“We’ve made time for proper parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit legislation, and I look forward to the contributions of MPs from across the House. But that contribution should fit with our shared aim: to help get the best Brexit for Britain.”

Opening today's debate Davis will urge MPs to recognise the bill's "essential nature".

"It is the foundation upon which we will legislate for years to come – and I look forward to working with the whole house to deliver the Bill," he will say.

“I have said at this despatch box before, if anyone in this House finds a substantive right that is not carried forward into UK law, they should say so. No-one has yet brought to my attention a right we have missed."

But Conservative MP and former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the EU Withdrawal Bill, as it is formally known, would mean "our domestic constitution and liberties vandalised" if it passes unamended.

Writing in last night's Evening Standard, he claimed the Henry VIII clause allows for "vast areas of law being changed without full parliamentary process," he added. "It is essential that these powers should both be reduced and better defined in scope, and made subject to a credible system of affirmative parliamentary scrutiny."

And the House of Lords Constitution Committee will release a report early this morning, reiterating its position that the Repeal Bill not be used as a short-cut to avoid parliamentary scrutiny.