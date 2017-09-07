Alys Key

The booming British music industry brought in more money in 2016 than at any time since records began in 2000, making it the most lucrative period for the sector this century.

Figures collected by BPI, the music industry body, showed that British record labels brought in earnings of £364.6m last year, an increase of 11.1 per cent on the previous year.

Releases at the end of 2015, including Adele's '25' and Coldplay's 'A Head Full of Dreams', helped to boost takings.

The late great David Bowie's death near the start of the year also prompted a flurry of record sales and streaming, making him the most popular artist of 2016.

Overall, British music exports brought in £4.4bn since BPI's records began in 2000.

Culture minister Matt Hancock welcomed the news, saying: "This fantastic economic success is a huge testament to the UK music industry and the wealth of talent and creativity underpinning it. Not only is music a crucial factor in bringing international investment to our shores but it is also the introduction to British culture for many people around the world.”

The UK's top export market for its music was the USA, followed by Germany, France, Australia and Canada.

BPI predicted that releases from Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Rag'n'Bone Man and Stormzy would help 2017 to be an even more successful year for British music.

"With Britain leaving the EU, the UK needs businesses that are true global superstars," said Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI.

"Music by brilliant British artists such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, David Bowie, Coldplay and Sam Smith is streamed and purchased the world over, boosting the UK’s balance of payments.

"The global digital streaming market represents a huge new opportunity. Government can help to seize that opportunity by making sure our artists can tour freely post-Brexit and that third countries robustly protect music rights.”

