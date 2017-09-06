Oliver Gill

Two Chinese insurers circled behemoth Allianz with a view to taking $95bn (£73bn) stake in the German firm earlier this year, according to reports.

Anbang and HNA are mulled separate bids to buy substantial shareholdings in Allianz, sources told Reuters.

Talks reached an early stage with no formal offers submitted.

But the Chinese insurance duo withdrew their interest following expected regulatory hurdles from Germany and China.

Allianz declined to comment.

China is the second largest insurance market in the world. Many firms have looked overseas to expand operations over the last two years – M&A activity has been doubling annually with $11bn of transactions announced last year.

But government sign-off for outbound investment stagnated earlier this year leading to deal activity grinding to a halt.

