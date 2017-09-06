Alys Key

Nissan has revved up its efforts to corner the electric car market with the release of a new longer-range version of the world’s best-selling electric car, the Leaf.

The firm said yesterday that the new and improved model goes 50 per cent further on a single charge than the previous version. It can now go 378km on one charge.

It also only has one pedal, in a bid to make driving “seamless”. Other new features include driver assistance, automatic parking and a "sleeker" design.

But tough competition in the market means the new car is still not as long-running as other models by Tesla and General Motors.

“The new Nissan LEAF, with its improved autonomy range, combined with the evolution of autonomous drive technology, such as ProPILOT Park and the simple operation of the e-Pedal, strengthens Nissan’s EV [electric vehicle] leadership, as well as the expansion of EVs globally,” said chief executive Hiroto Saikawa. "It also has the core strengths that will be embodied by future Nissan models."

Nissan will be hoping to attract even more drivers to make the switch to electric, after the first model of the Leaf was a roaring success, becoming the bestselling vehicle in the sector.

