Today's City Moves cover construction, business tax and broadband. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Arcadis

Arcadis has made a significant commitment to building a digitally-enabled business with the appointment of David Glennon as UK head of digital. David will be responsible for developing Arcadis’ digital strategy in the UK, aligning with the global digital leadership team and ensuring that Arcadis is making the best use of new and emerging digital tools and technologies to create and embed value for its clients. David has more than 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, with a focus on leading transformation programmes and change initiatives for large, complex organisations. He joins Arcadis from AECOM, where he was director of digital project delivery responsible for creating and implementing digital strategy across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. Prior to this, David held senior positions as at Mott MacDonald and Lend Lease.

Smith & Williamson

Smith & Williamson, the independently owned accountancy, investment management and tax group with around 1,500 members of staff, is delighted to announce the appointment of Zoe Thomas as a partner. Zoe joins the firm from EY where she was a partner for nine years, after previously being at Deloitte for 10 years. Zoe specialises in advising property and construction businesses, on their tax and business affairs, with a particular focus on complex transactions within the real estate sector. Her expertise and knowledge, particularly of the real estate sector, will be a huge bonus to Smith & Williamson and its clients.

Hyperoptic

Floyd Widener has been appointed as chief sales officer at Hyperoptic, the UK’s largest residential gigabit broadband provider. Floyd will be responsible for growing the company’s full-fibre network footprint across the UK. Floyd has extensive international senior leadership experience in building and managing high growth organisations. He is renowned for his skills and effectiveness in driving results and increasing business value, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction. At Hyperoptic, Floyd will be responsible for developing a high growth sales plan, which builds upon the company’s relationships and partnerships with developers, freeholders, councils and housing associations. This will enable Hyperoptic to reach its target of passing 2m homes with its full-fibre broadband by 2022. As well as overseeing the company’s sales operations, Floyd will also be responsible for enhancing Hyperoptic’s relationship with the government Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

