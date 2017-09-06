Alys Key

The Hut Group (THG) announced today that it had bought skincare brand ESPA, in a deal understood to be worth at least £100m.

ESPA specialises in high-end products which are stocked in Liberty and Harvey Nichols as well as used in spas.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions aimed at making THG the world’s leading online beauty and healthcare retailer having bought make-up subscription service Glossybox and ecommerce site RY.com last month.

Read more: Hut Group snaps up Glossybox after hitting £2.5bn valuation

THG is already Europe’s largest retailer of premium beauty through Lookfantastic.com. Chief executive Matthew Moulding reaffirmed the company’s ambition to be a world-leader in the market.

“We intend to invest substantially in the ESPA brand, especially in manufacturing capabilities, to develop the brand into a true global leader in its area,” he said.

Susan Harmsworth, Founder of ESPA, said: “I am delighted with this acquisition, which paves the way to an exciting next chapter in our journey. I am truly confident that The Hut Group has the passion and expertise to extend ESPA’s holistic philosophy which has been at the heart of our products, spas and treatments for twenty-five years. With spas in over 50 countries, this partnership enables us to reach even more customers all over the world.”

It comes after THG attracted an investment of £125m from Old Mutual Global Investors, giving the company a value of about £2.5bn and considerable expansion power.

Read more: The Hut Group continues beauty binge with buyout of RY.com.au