Caitlin Morrison

Irma may be the name on weather watchers' lips right now, but the Met Office has just revealed the storm names that will be used over the 2017-18 season.

The list, containing 21 names, is created using submissions from the public made to the Met Office and to Met Éireann, Ireland's weather service. The reason all 26 letters of the alphabet are not used is because international storm naming conventions dictate that Q, U, X, Y and Z be left out.

The first storm of the year will be Aileen - the gender of the storms alternates each year, so this follows on from Angus in November last year. The rest of the list runs the gamut from the ordinary (Brian) to the posh (Octavia) to the... Ancient Greek (Hector).

The weather groups highlighted that Fionn is pronounced "Fyunn" and Niall "Nye-ul".

"Last year was another successful pilot of the storm naming project and it’s great to be now making it operational," said Derrick Ryall, head of public weather services at the Met Office.

"Naming storms has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or their property."

Gerald Fleming, head of forecasting at Met Éireann, added: "Last winter was a very quiet one weather-wise and we only worked our way through five named storms, from Angus to Ewan. While it is too early to say whether the coming winter will be a stormy one or a quiet one we are prepared with a whole new set of 21 names for whatever nature may throw at us.

"As before Met Éireann forecasters will work in close co-operation with our colleagues from the UK Met Office to keep all the peoples of these islands warned of impending severe weather."