Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in inhaler maker Vectura dropped as much as 14 per cent today after the firm reported losses widened in the first half of the year.

The figures

Vectura's loss before tax grew to £44.5m in the six months to the end of June from a loss of £22.4m the previous year, mainly as a result of an amortisation charge of £53.3m related to its £441m merger with Skyepharma last year.

Recurring revenue increased 26.1 per cent to £71m from £56.3m the year before.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm dropped 10.65 per cent to 97.65p in afternoon trading.

Why it's interesting

The drugmaker has struggled since its deal to acquire Skyepharma in June 2016 with delayed product launches and a failed clinical study for its Flutiform asthma inhaler.

This year, Vectura's hopes to launch its first US generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair inhaler were dashed when its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals failed to gain approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Today, the company said: "Vectura has supported Hikma in a constructive dialogue with the FDA and a number of the questions raised have now been clarified and resolved. Vectura expects to be able to confirm the regulatory timetable before the end of 2017."

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, noted that pipeline uncertainty is never good. "Especially for smaller companies for whom success and/or failure can hinge on a select few drugs compared to more diverse revenue streams at bigger pharma counterparts," he added.

In a separate announcement, Vectura revealed a partnership with Pulmatriz, which is listed in the US, to develop a generic alternative to Spiriva, an inhaler drug made by Boehringer Ingelheim to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

What Vectura said

James Ward-Lilley, chief executive of Vectura, said the results were "robust".

He said:

The group continues to be uniquely positioned as a leading respiratory airways device and formulation specialist with a proven track record reflected in our broad offering of growing in-market revenues and multiple pipeline and further partnering opportunities. This provides the basis for a strong outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond with multiple opportunities to create substantial shareholder value.

