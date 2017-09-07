Jasper Jolly

Low-skilled British workers are struggling to move up the career ladder into more productive jobs, a new survey published today has revealed.

Some 84 per cent of workers who identify themselves as working in a low-skilled job say they have not moved to higher-skilled jobs in the last five years, according to a survey by the Open University.

The poll finds that two in five workers in the UK report they are not in skilled employment, which would roughly translate into 13m people in the British labour force of more than 30m.

The lack of training for people already in work may be a contributing factor to the sluggish productivity growth in the UK, as firms hold back from investing in training for workers.

British productivity, the output per worker per hour worked, slumped at the start of the year: in the first quarter of 2017 productivity fell by 0.5 per cent, followed by a 0.1 per cent fall in the second, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, at the same time unemployment has remained at four-decade lows, with the employment rate at a record high, suggesting that Britain has swapped lower productivity for keeping more people in work since the financial crisis. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has previously said that losing an estimated 1.5m jobs in the UK in exchange for higher productivity would not have been worth it.

Yet most economists agree that a failure to address productivity weakness could leave Britain lagging behind comparable nations if action is not taken to address the causes of the slump.

David Willett, director at the Open University, which provides training to both the public and private sectors, said: “The UK is in the grips of a skills crisis, lagging behind its international competitors. and this is blighting individual and business potential. To compete on a global level the UK needs to shift to a higher skills economy.”

The Open University’s research, surveying 4,000 British adults, found some evidence of a skills trap for lower-skilled workers, with non-skilled Britons significantly less likely to pursue training than their higher-skilled compatriots.

Meanwhile almost a third of non-skilled workers do not have access to workplace training, compared to only 22 per cent of skilled workers, raising the risk of increasing inequality.

