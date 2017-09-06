Joe Hall

England captain Joe Root has backed Chris Woakes to "come back strong" after he was dropped for Toby Roland-Jones ahead of the third Test against the West Indies at Lord's.

Root said Middlesex pace bowler Roland-Jones' knowledge of his home ground playing surface would add to England's armoury as they aim for victory in their final Test before this winter's Ashes in Australia.

Woakes notched an important and unbeaten 61 with the bat in the second Test at Headingley, but the all-rounder bowled 1-78 and 1-44 as an unfancied West Indies successfully chased down a 322 target to inflict a shock five-wicket defeat upon the hosts.

It was Warwickshire man's first game for England after he suffered a side strain in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in June.

Read more: Chris Tremlett - Root's call to declare in second Test was correct decision

"Home conditions, he (Roland-Jones) obviously knows the surfaces and is bowling very well at the moment," said Root.

"It's obviously very difficult to leave somebody like Chris out. He's been a consistent performer in Test cricket for England. But this is a team I think is going to win this week.

"Chris is a fantastic performer across all the formats and I fully expect he will come back strong. There's plenty of cricket to be played over the rest of the summer."

Roland-Jones only made his Test debut against South Africa in July but appears to have instantly taken to the international arena, having picked up 14 wickets in his three matches so far.

In contrast, Essex batsman Tom Westley has struggled since a successful debut in the same match, scoring just 19 in his last three innings at No3.

Yet he retains the support of skipper Root who has handed him another chance to stake a claim for an Ashes place.

"You speak as a batting group and as a team and you have conversations in the dressing room all the time and you want to make sure you are helping out when you can," the England captain said.

"Ultimately no one knows Tom's game like he does. He's a smart young man and he'll be desperate to prove a point and put some big runs on the board this week."