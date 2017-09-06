Pernod Ricard eyes further gin growth with launch of specialist unit

Alys Key

It's the drinks trend that just won't die.

Gin continues to be on the minds and tongues of consumers around the world, and drinks giant Pernod Ricard has spotted a chance to squeeze the last of the summer gin out of the craze.

The owner of Beefeater, Seagram's and Plymouth gins is combining its three core brands under an umbrella called The Gin Hub.

The specialist unit will give the gin section of the business more autonomy and its own managing director, Sophie Gallois.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the industry," she said. "The category is booming and we are eager to build on the strong, pioneering heritage of our renowned gins.

“Aptly named The Gin Hub, we are creating a foundation from which our world class expertise, innovation and ideas can truly thrive. It will be an axis around which revolves gin thinking, appreciation, imagination and of course, brands."

The decision comes as demand for gin helps boost distillers such as Brockmans and even soft drink companies, as the success of Fever-Tree shows.

The 'backbone' of The Gin Hub will be Chivas Brothers, the section of Pernod Ricard which produces Chivas Regal whiskey and also distills gin. Gallois leaves her current role as marketing director of Chivas Brothers to become The Gin Hub's MD, reporting to Chivas Brothers chairman and CEO Laurent Lacassagne.

