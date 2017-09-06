Alys Key

John Sunnucks became the latest high-ranking staff member to abandon ship at disgraced firm Bell Pottinger yesterday. It is thought he had been a contender to replace James Henderson as CEO.

The head of financial PR exited the firm yesterday after it was booted out of a PR trade group in light of a damning report into its conduct in South Africa, a spokesperson confirmed today. Thew news first appeared on the website Financial News.

His is the latest departure in a domino effect kicked off by CEO James Henderson, who was confirmed to have resigned ahead of the South Africa report on Sunday.

The report produced by law firm by Herbert Smith Freehills, which said material produced as part of Bell Pottinger’s work for Oakbay Capital, owned by the Gupta family, “was potentially racially divisive and/or potentially offensive and was created in breach of relevant ethical principles”. The report also concluded that there had been failings among senior staff.

The firm has been accused of stirring up racial tension in order to distract from the alleged links between the Gupta family and South African president Jacob Zuma.

Bell Pottinger is also facing an exodus of its high-profile clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the firm.

It has now hired advisers BDO to explore a potential sale or other possible moves for the company, and City A.M. reported last night that it was likely to be considering a rebrand.