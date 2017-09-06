Joe Hall

Andy Murray has admitted he is unlikely to return to the court this season due to the hip injury that forced him to miss the US Open.

The British No1 is now a major doubt for the ATP World Tour Finals in London later this year after definitively ruling himself out of upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai and adding that he would "most likely" miss the following events in Vienna and Paris.

Murray, who has not played since his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon, is the latest leading men's tennis player to take an extended break from the sport.

The Scot joins former world No1 Novak Djokovic as well as former US Open winners Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in sitting out the rest of 2017 in order to recover from injury, while Roger Federer took six months off last year before returning to form this season.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," Murray wrote on social media.

"Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future."

Since clinching the world No1 spot at the end of 2016, Murray has endured a frustrating season with medical issues and has failed to reach a Grand Slam final for only the second time in eight years.

His best performance came at the French Open, yet it was a gruelling semi-final defeat to Wawrinka that triggered the Scot's hip problems.

"Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season," said Murray.

"I will be beginning my ATP World Tour 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF and Sunny-sid3up.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."