Melissa York

Dinings SW3

Lennox Garden Mews, SW3

WHAT? After 10 years as a low key favourite in Marylebone, modern izakaya-style Dinings has opened its second outpost in a cosy mews in Chelsea. All the Japanese staples are here – sushi, tempura, wagyu – but kept as fresh as possible by using fish from British waters.

WHO? Executive chef Masaki Sugisaki and pastry chef Tomonari Chiba, who worked together at Nobu.

WHERE? In a Grade I listed building, with a hefty carved Victorian fireplace at one end and an art deco-style glass sushi bar at the other end. If this sounds incongruous, it is, but it’s also strangely whimsical. It’s about time someone took Japanese food out of minimalist basements and sterile skyscrapers.

WHAT’S ON THE MENU? A sprawl of small plates, a handful of meaty mains and a comprehensive sushi and sashimi menu. ‘Tar-tar chips’ are a signature snack, mini tacos stuffed with delicate slices of toro ‘fatty’ tuna or seared wagyu, accompanied by a spiced mayo or miso sauce. It’s fun finger food, but no substitute for an appetiser.

ORDER THIS... Unless you’re gagging for a wagyu slider, all the best stuff is in the chef’s selection of hot and cold appetisers, including Josper grilled scallops with a wasabi salsa that you can’t leave without trying. The starring roles on the sushi menu go to Santa Barbara shrimp nigiri with yuzu soy, a substantially juicy specimen, and the ‘double crab’ (spider crab and soft shell) tucked into a moreish, crispy bundle. There isn’t much for vegetarians, but if you must, there’s a creative cabbage ‘steak’ and a winning miso-and-sesame sprinkled aubergine dish that’s lip-smackingly good.

ROOM FOR DESSERT? Keep it simple with a matcha ice cream. Satisfying and sort of healthy, right?

BEST BEVERAGE? Avoid the cocktails – mine tasted like the acrid firewater – and ask the sommelier for a sake recommendation instead. There are some aromatic gems you won’t want to miss.

THE VERDICT... The menu might go on for days, but the concept is neat and expertly executed. Stylish, modern dining in a setting that’s absolutely jumping once the sun goes down.

ONE MORE THING... Bookings are taken a month in advance at dinings.co.uk/sw3 – ask for a spot in the courtyard garden or the mezzanine level, as it’s a bit hectic near the fireplace.