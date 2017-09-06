Oliver Gill

Virgin boss Richard Branson is to brave out Hurricane Irma on the private Caribbean island.

The 67-year-old is to baton down the hatches and admire what he called "one of the wonders of the natural world".

Guests that Branson had to stay on Necker Island have had to cut their trip short and head home.

Nevertheless, Branson is staying put, similar to the three other times his island paradise has been hit by a hurricane in the last 30 years.

Hurricane Irma hit the first small Carribean island of Barbuda in the early hours of today. It is expected to skim larger islands of the West Indies before heading north towards Florida. Officials in the US have commenced mandatory evacuations of the pan handle in preparation for the expected landfall this weekend.

Really strong buildings

Writing in a blog on the Virgin group website, Branson said he had constructed "really strong buildings... to handle extreme weather pretty well".

But with a Category 5 storm predicted Branson said: "Almost nothing can withstand it".

The Virgin founder went on to say his main concern was with the local people of the British Virgin Islands and the local wildlife.

He wrote:

Fortunately, most of them drift north of us, but this one is coming straight for us, with the eye of the storm heading straight for Necker, Moskito Island and Virgin Gorda.

