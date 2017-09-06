Caitlin Morrison

Odds on Jacob Rees-Mogg becoming the UK's next Prime Minister have been lengthened after the Tory MP aired his views on gay marriage and abortion on breakfast TV this morning.

In the aftermath of the June General Election, bookies' odds on the MP for North East Somerset becoming the next Conservative party leader were slashed from 50/1 to 16/1. Over the past couple of months, the likelihood of Rees-Mogg as Theresa May's replacement has been widely debated.

Today, Rees-Mogg told Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain that he is against gay marriage, and disagrees with abortion "in all circumstances", while also refusing to rule out a leadership bid.

"I'm a Catholic, I take the teaching of the Catholic church seriously," he said.

"Marriage is a sacrament and the view of what marriage is is taken by the Church, not Parliament."

Bookmaker Paddy Power said the odds of Rees-Mogg taking the top job were now 40/1, having previously been 6/1.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and here’s mine – Jacob Rees-Mogg may well abort his run at PM after this horror-show," Paddy Power said.

"It’s hard to imagine what portion of the electorate would be particularly energised after his comments but, then again, people once voted for David Cameron – so it takes all sorts.

"I don’t know how he’ll get away with this, but maybe old Moggie has nine lives."