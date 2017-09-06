Lynsey Barber

Bosses of the world's top technology companies have once again spoken out against President Donald Trump, this time slamming his decision to scrap a scheme that lets young immigrants stay in the US where they grew up.

Apple boss Tim Cook said it would "fight for them to be treated as equals" while Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg branded the move cruel, while Microsoft said it was an "economic and legal imperative" to protect them.

Trump has said he plans to ditch Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era scheme whereby people brought to the US illegally as children can not be deported. There are around 800,000 "dreamers" in the US, some of whom are employed by the tech companies.

The tech industry has been outspoken on many of Trump's plans since becoming President, including attempts to limit foreign workers and visitors travelling to the US, as well as his response to violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville over the summer.

Here's how bosses have responded to Trump's latest actions.

Apple's Tim Cook

"250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. #Dreamers contribute to our companies and our communities just as much as you and I. Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals."

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

"This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.

"The young people covered by DACA are our friends and neighbors. They contribute to our communities and to the economy. I've gotten to know some Dreamers over the past few years, and I've always been impressed by their strength and sense of purpose. They don't deserve to live in fear.

"DACA protects 800,000 Dreamers -- young people brought to this country by their parents. Six months from today, new DACA recipients will start to lose their ability to work legally and will risk immediate deportation every day.

"It's time for Congress to act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship. For years, leaders from both parties have been talking about protecting Dreamers. Now it's time to back those words up with action. Show us that you can lead. No bill is perfect, but inaction now is unacceptable.

"Our team at FWD.us has been working alongside Dreamers in this fight, and we'll be doing even more in the weeks ahead to make sure Dreamers have the protections they deserve.

"If you live in the US, call your members of Congress and tell them to do the right thing. We have always been a nation of immigrants, and immigrants have always made our nation stronger. You can learn more and get connected at Dreamers.FWD.us.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella

"Dreamers make our country & communities stronger. We stand for diversity and economic opportunity for everyone," he tweeted

And the tech firm's legal chief Brad Smith penned a blog post detailing the company's position, urging legislators to prioritise the matter ahead of tax reforms, which are also on the agenda.

Google's Sundar Pichai

"Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers," he tweeted.

Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi

"It's against our values to turn our backs on #DREAMers. Everyone deserves a chance to work, study and contribute - the #AmericanDream!" tweeted the newly appointed boss.

Salesforce's Marc Benioff

"We stand with all dreamers. DACA=LOVE," he tweeted.