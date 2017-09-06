Emma Haslett

It's that time of year again: the winner of the coveted Carbuncle Cup has been announced - and the recipient of this year's prestigious award is, naturally, a building in London.

Yes: Nova Victoria, a two-acre office, retail and residential scheme on Buckingham Palace road, is the winner of the 2017 award, handed to the developments deemed the ugliest in the UK.

Billed by its developers as an "architecturally daring development on a grand scale" which creates a "covetable address for innovative global business", the jagged building was described by the judges of this year's award, by Building Design magazine, as "crass", "over-scaled" and "a hideous mess".

Read more: A concise guide to London's upcoming resi skyscrapers

"Nova should have been good as it’s a prestige site. It makes me want to cringe physically. It’s a crass assault on all your senses from the moment you leave the Tube station," said judge Catherine Croft of the building, whose tenants include and BHP Billiton and Sky, as well as trendy restaurant chains Barbecoa and Franco Manca.

Another judge, David Rudlin, highlighted the building's red "spire" as a particularly galling to the eye.

“It’s got the same proportions as Salisbury Cathedral. For me the spire gives it carbuncular status – otherwise it’s just a bad building.”

Other nominees for the award included a bright yellow block of student halls in Portsmouth nicknamed "the fag butt" by local residents, and one of the latest extensions to Battersea Power Station, which was blamed on "overdevelopment... forced on the power station because of a series of bad deals".

Previous recipients of the award have included the Walkie Talkie, while the City's 5 Broadgate was nominated for last year's award.

Read more: Southwark Tube station faces demolition and these architects are not happy