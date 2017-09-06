Barratt shares have fallen after it failed to keep up with its rivals

Emma Haslett

Pre-tax profits jumped at Barratt Developments last year, but shares fell in early trading as it failed to keep up with its rivals.

The figures

Pre-tax profits at the housebuilder rose 12.1 per cent to £765.1m in the year to the end of June, while revenues rose 9.8 per cent to £4.65bn.

Total average selling price rose six per cent to £275,200, while the average price private homes were sold at rose even more - eight per cent to £313,100. That pushed gross margins up 1.1 percentage points to 20 per cent.

But total completions edged up just 0.4 per cent to 17,395, while land creditors made up 37 per cent of its owned land bank.

Although it confirmed a 39 per cent final dividend, shares fell 3.9 per cent to 600p in early trading.

Why it's interesting

UK house price growth might be stagnating, but housebuilders are yet to be hit: in the past week Persimmon, Redrow and Berkeley Group have reported profits up by a third, up by a quarter and in line with expectations respectively, largely thanks to the influence of the government's Help to Buy scheme.

Although Barratt's performance was solidly in-line with expectations, it was rather underwhelming compared with the competition. Particularly its low (relatively speaking) margins and high land creditors. Analysts at Liberum also pointed out investors may be disappointed now it has hit its goal margin of 20 per cent, it hasn't updated its target.

Relatively low housing transactions and the government's planned withdrawal of Help to Buy in 2021 will weigh on housebuilders' minds, but for now the company said it was experiencing "robust" demand.

What Barratt said

Chief executive David Thomas said: